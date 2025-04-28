Thank you Canada — here’s what you helped us do during the campaign

It’s almost time to count the ballots.

But before that happens, I wanted to tell you what your generous support has allowed us to do.

Today I asked our team to count up all the views and impressions that our work has received since the election was called. I’m talking about the work that Rebel News did as a journalistic organization. And the work that ForCanada did as a third party campaign group.

And it’s enormous. And it was only possible because of you. Let me give you a preliminary summary — and these numbers don’t even include all of our smaller platforms:

35 days of the billboard truck on the road in Ontario and Quebec, representing 1.05 million views in key neighbourhoods

10,000 “robocalls” into Ya’ara Saks’s riding

230 radio spots in the Greater Toronto Area, reaching 2.6 million listeners

1.26 million viewers of the French language leaders debate

5.4 million impressions on our ads on Juno News, CounterSignal and Western Standard

9.5 million emails sent directly to Canadians

80 million views and impressions on YouTube

219 million views and impressions on Twitter

That’s more than 318,820,000 times that Canadians heard our messages, directly from us. That’s an enormous number — almost a third of a billion. But of course they heard and saw our work many more times than that, through people sharing our stories with friends or family. The total number could be close to a billion views.

Some of it was our investigative journalism. Some was our coverage of local campaign events. And some was just our fun memes and video ads.

But it’s such a huge number, I think I can finally understand why the CBC and other regime media were so adamant that we not be allowed into the leaders debates!

I just wanted to say thank you and to let you know the initial statistics of our campaign — the final number will likely be higher.

Thanks again for your support. Whatever happens tonight, I know that without Rebel News and telling the other side of the story, and ForCanada running hard-hitting ads, the election would not have been the same.

Here’s an example: my investigative report about Mark Carney evading Canadian taxes by registering his company in the Isle of Man now has more than 250,000 views on YouTube and 350,000 views on Twitter. But more than that, the Toronto Sun decided to follow up on our story, exposing our work to their massive audience.

Thank you for helping us. Unlike the mainstream media, we take no money from the government — which is why we are independent.

Our election night coverage goes live at 6 p.m. ET — tune in!

Please help me stop Mark Carney — before it’s too late! Mark Carney and the political elites think they can walk into power unchallenged — but not if Rebel News has anything to say about it. While the legacy media cheers him on, we’re digging into his globalist agenda, exposing what others won’t. With your help, we’ll keep our reporters on the ground, our billboard truck on the move, and our message uncensored. This election is our chance to fight back — before it’s too late. Please help me take back the narrative and stop Mark Carney! Optional email code

Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE

WATCH OUR ELECTION NIGHT LIVESTREAM:

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube