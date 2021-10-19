Herschel Walker pushes back against Trump election fraud claims

AP Photo/Ben Gray

Herschel Walker, the former NFL superstar who is running as a Republican for a Senate seat in Georgia, is speaking out against remarks made by former president Donald Trump, after Trump said that Republicans would not vote in the next two elections if “we don’t solve the presidential election fraud of 2020.”

Walker, who has received an enthusiastic endorsement from the former president, was asked about Trump’s remarks in an interview with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade. Kilmeade asked Walker “is that the right message? Don’t vote if things aren’t perfect?”

“That is not the right message,” Walker responded. “I think everyone’s got to get out and vote. You know, we can’t look at the past. We can’t continue to look at the past. And that’s what I’ve tried to tell people and, you know, president Trump, I’m very honored that he endorsed me because he knows I’m the right man for the job.”

“But he also knows Herschel Walker is going to do it Herschel Walker’s way, meaning I’m gonna go out and I’m gonna run for the seat,” Walker remarked. “This is not Donald Trump running for it, it’s Herschel Walker running for it. Because, you know, I’ve done the things that I think I need to do. And I know about this country, and I’m going to go out and fight for this country and fight for the state of Georgia.”

Transcript via Fox News:

WATCH: