Guelph Police issue warrant for high-risk sexual offender recently released from custody into public

A warrant has been issued for a high-risk offender with an extensive rap sheet, including two sexual assaults against strangers, who has recently been released from a custodial facility in Toronto.

Medhani Yohans, 35, was released on July 29. His whereabouts are not known, police said in a news release on Friday.

The police also announced that Yohans is wanted for breaching the conditions of his release.

“Yohans is currently wanted by the Guelph Police Service and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. It is not known if Yohans will or has returned to Guelph, but he has a history in Guelph dating back to 2017,” it reads.

“The Guelph Police Service believes that Yohans poses a risk to the community, particularly to women, and is concerned that he may commit similar offences in the future,” the release furthers.

Yohans is a 5’9 black male with a thin build, black hair, and brown eyes.

The release is one of many examples of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's soft approach to crime, with Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre coining it “Trudeau’s catch and release justice system.”

Poilievre has campaigned on ending bail or parole for criminals with extensive histories.