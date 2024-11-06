Highlights from historic Rebel election coverage as Americans choose Donald Trump

Donald Trump completed one of the most significant comebacks in political history Tuesday evening, defeating Vice-President Kamala Harris in the presidential election to earn a second term in the White House.

Winning crucial battleground states like Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, Trump was victorious after facing an onslaught of media attacks, legal battles, and even attempts on his life.

Former litigator and current political commentator Viva Frei joined Rebel News' coverage of the election and shared his insights into what a Trump presidency could mean for freedom in America and beyond.

"This is the political dream team to change the trajectory of America. And it's by the grace of god that we're here, because Trump turns his head for no better reason, and survives what should have been a public execution. And we have a miracle having him to vote on today," he said.

Senior Editor-at-Large of Breitbart News Joel Pollak also joined the show and spoke about why Kamala Harris failed to attract broad support from voters. "That's the problem with Kamala Harris, she did not take an interest in the voters," he said.

"MSNBC, which is a left-wing network as you know, interviewed a college kid, they were on college campuses where turnout was very strong. Normally you would assume that high turnout on college campuses is good for Democrats, it wasn't this time," Pollak added.

New York Post and Epoch Times columnist Benjamin Weingarten discussed why Vice-President Harris failed to fare as well against Trump as Joe Biden did, highlighting her inability to build a broad base of support.

Looking at the Democratic Party's messaging to males, Weingarten said “What did Kamala Harris have to offer to men, period. Remember, this is a Democratic Party, first of all that can't distinguish between men and women.”

“By contrast, look at what Donald Trump did. Really leaning into, going particularly for young males. And while I'm a little bit skeptical of celebrity endorsements mattering, the fact that he went on Theo Von's podcast, and Joe Rogan, and obviously secured Joe Rogan's endorsement — that matters.”

Trump is set be sworn in as president in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2025.