Hillary Clinton blames women voters for 2016 election loss

In a weekend interview with the New York Times, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton expressed her frustration with female voters who did not support her campaign in the 2016 election against Donald Trump.

Clinton, who has been out of the political spotlight for over seven years since her defeat, argued that women were turned off by the handling of the FBI investigation into her private email server by then-Director James Comey, the Daily Wire reports.

During the summer of 2016, Comey held a press conference in which he described Clinton's handling of classified information as secretary of state as "extremely careless," although he did not recommend any charges. Clinton has long held a grudge against Comey for re-opening the probe just before the election, only to close it again shortly after.

"Once he did that to me, the people, the voters who left me, were women," Clinton stated. "They left me because they just couldn't take a risk on me, because as a woman, I'm supposed to be perfect."

While most women ultimately voted for Clinton, a majority of white female voters backed Trump. Clinton, who would have been the first woman to hold the office of president, claimed that this benchmark made it harder for her to win. "They were willing to take a risk on Trump — who had a long list of, let's call them flaws, to illustrate his imperfection," she said, "because he was a man, and they could envision a man as president and commander in chief."

The interview also touched on the topic of abortion rights, particularly in light of the conservative-majority Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Clinton lamented that people "kind of rolled their eyes at me" when she warned of a high court that could "demolish pillars of the progressive movement."

Throughout the years since her 2016 defeat, Clinton has attributed her loss to various factors, including Russia, the news media, and white people. In a recent podcast, she suggested that Trump wants to "kill his opposition" due to his alleged affinity for "strongmen" leaders.