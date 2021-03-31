Hong Kong cops treated Rebel News better than Montreal police

It should be no secret that police across the world treat media in their country a little differently, depending where you are. During the protests against the creeping influence of the Chinese Communist Party in Hong Kong, police eventually cracked down on the crowds there. At the time, those watching the events unfold around the world viewed the police as an extension of the Communist regime, clamping down on those Hongkongers who hoped for independence.

Rebel News was there, and police in Hong Kong, for the most part, left us alone.

Here at home in Canada, we always viewed our own police forces as much better behaved. But as protests against COVID restrictions have become a regular occurrence in our country, the police have taken a more heavy-handed approach in 2021.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, hosts Andrew Chapados and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed how our team of journalists have been treated worse by police in our own country — in Canada — than by those acting on behalf of the Chinese Communist regime.