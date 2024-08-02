Hope abounds! Non-woke school board trustee wins landslide election

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

When it comes to wokeism and political correctness and radicalized ideology that currently infects so many public school boards, we have good news — no, great news — to report. Namely, it looks like a long overdue backlash to school boards is now in the offing. And maybe, just maybe, the pendulum is swinging back to sanity.

We base this premise on the results for the York Region District School Board trustee byelection that took place earlier this month in Richmond Hill, Ont.

The winner of this contest was Robert Kolosowski. And what a win: Kolosowski, who ran on a non-woke platform, won by an absolute landslide, receiving 66.32% of the vote. Put another way, Kolosowski received more votes than all of the other eight candidates combined. It was an absolute thrashing.

And we think Kolosowski’s success speaks volumes when it comes to how many parents are clamouring for change and straight talk when it comes to policies affecting their kids.

Indeed, Kolosowski makes for a commonsense breath of fresh air. For example, he advocates for merit-based hiring of teachers, which is to say qualifications and experience should be prioritized over seniority. Imagine that?!

Kolosowski also wants the board to introduce lessons pertaining to personal finance and — wait for it — critical thinking. He wants schools to be breeding grounds for education rather than indoctrination.

As well, under the bailiwick of safe schools, Kolosowski wants to end the police ban at York Region schools. That’s right, the defund the police radicals at the board think that law enforcement is a problem. And so it is that cops are persona non grata, turning so many schools into a bully’s paradise.

Oh, on the subject of bullying, Kolosowski proposes disciplining violent bullies and ending the ban on students who use self-defence. That’s how bad things are when it comes to those woke trustees who inexplicably cling to hug-a-thug policies that cause more harm than good.

It gets better: Kolosowski believes in zero tolerance for the sexualization and sexual abuse of children. Apparently, for whatever bizarre reason, there is some tolerance for this perversity. Indeed, check out school libraries these days, and you will find materials that meet the benchmark of pornography.

Kolosowski also wants to preserve the singing of O Canada and the flying of the Canadian flag in schools. If you can believe it, the woke mob apparently wants the anthem and flag removed. Why? Oh, pick a reason… imperialism, colonialism, white privilege — whatever. The flag ban does not include the Pride flag, of course. Don’t want to offend the rainbow mafia after all. This is how awful things are.

Here's another plan Kolosowski ran on: respecting parental rights and opposing the lowering the age of consent in the Education Act.

If you can imagine, during the campaign, there were those on the left who took offence to Kolosowski’s common sense/family values platform. And who would they be, you ask?

Well, how about PFLAG.

PFLAG stands for Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. PFLAG is an activist group that claims to represent the LGGBDTTTIQQAAPP community. And PFLAG took exception to Robert using the term “parental rights” and his pledge to remove “political ideologies” from the classroom. Wow. Just wow…

Kolosowski was also attacked by the Liberal MP for the riding, Leah Taylor Roy. You see, Kolosowski started a petition entitled, “Keep Politics out of our Classrooms” and apparently, Taylor Roy wants to KEEP politics in the classroom.

But get this: Leah Taylor Roy inexplicably accused Kolosowski of “bringing partisan politics” into the trustee race.

That’s right. A Trudeau Liberal MP complained about a trustee hopeful wanting to keep politics OUT of the classroom is somehow… embracing partisan politics?! Wow, Leah, give your head a shake. And by the way, given how your party is polling these days, it was nice knowing you given that your best-before date is surely October 2025.

Bottom line: hope abounds. Granted this is just one non-woke trustee winning a position at just one school board. But given the margin of Kolosowski’s victory, perhaps this is the shape of things to come in the near future.

What’s more, Robert Kolosowski has proven with his landslide victory that if you speak out against radical ideology and wokeness at public schools — and if you say what you mean and mean what you say — then this can indeed be a path to electoral victory given that too many parents are simply fed up with the crap being dished up by the public school system.