House Democrats claim opposition to EV mandates will kill tens of thousands a year

House Democrats are actively opposing a Republican-led initiative that halts federal mandates on electric vehicles (EVs) while empowering residents to purchase gas-powered cars.

An internal memo obtained by Fox News reveals the Democrats vehemently reject the Choice in Automobile Retail Sales (CARS) Act, claiming it would significantly weaken the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) capacity to safeguard Americans from air pollution.

The memo, circulated by Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, alleges the CARS Act will increase the number of premature deaths in the United States. With the House Rules Committee already green lighting the bill, it is set to receive further deliberation on the floor with a subsequent vote.

"Democrats are fighting to protect Americans' right to clean air and a safe climate, protect public health, and support EPA’s mandate to address dangerous pollution from the transportation sector," the memo stated. "Over 100 million Americans live in counties with unhealthy air pollution, with children, the elderly, low-income communities, and communities of color being disproportionately at risk."

According to the document, air pollution kills over 100,000 premature deaths in the U.S. each year.

The federal government’s obsession with electric vehicles appears to be a one-way street as only 3% of government-issued vehicles are zero emission.



READ MORE: https://t.co/kTZyUSmDZX pic.twitter.com/oMUluaVbIK — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 18, 2023

The CARS Act, introduced by Republican Reps. Tim Walberg and Andrew Clyde, aims to block EPA-proposed regulations that would raise emission standards for gas-powered vehicles and prevent rules that mandate the use of specific technologies or restrict the availability of vehicles based on engine type. The memo refutes Republican claims of an "EV mandate," noting that automakers are independently setting EV manufacturing goals without federal intervention.

The proposed EPA rule, if finalized, could lead to a significant increase in EV purchases by 2032, making gas-powered cars and EVs cost competitive.

"Republicans are employing scare tactics to deliberately mislead the American people about EVs in order to prop up Big Oil corporations," claimed the memo, which suggests EVs are "popular" and "cheaper to own."

However, John Bozzella of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, argued that imposing these standards would increase vehicle costs, reduce consumer choice, and disproportionately affect various demographics in the country.

According to a new survey published by Consumer Reports, electric vehicles are nearly 80% less reliable than conventional vehicles.



MORE: https://t.co/DSuWe11MmE pic.twitter.com/KzpFMOEeRl — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 30, 2023

Other opponents of the EPA's actions concur that voting against the legislation would amount to higher consumer costs and limited consumer choice. They also highlight the potential benefits to Chinese manufacturers, which dominate the global EV battery supply chain.

American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers Vice President Aaron Ringel, who advocates for the CARS Act, emphasized consumer choice and claimed the EPA's proposals enforce a shift towards electrification.

The White House said that President Joe Biden would veto the CARS Act if passed.