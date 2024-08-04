WATCH: How a small band of Israeli defenders STOPPED terrorists in their tracks

Join the Rebel News Israel Solidarity Mission: November 10 - 19, 2024 Are you ready to see the truth for yourself? Join Rebel News on an exclusive Israel Solidarity Mission from November 10-19, a trip like no other, designed especially for Rebel News fans. This isn't your typical tourist jaunt—this is a raw, real, and unfiltered journey into the heart of Israel, where you will witness the aftermath of the October 7th Hamas massacre and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the resilient people of Israel. Take Action

On October 7, an Israeli emergency squad commander and his small group of defenders successfully protected their community from invading terrorists.

The attack, which targeted surrounding villages, was repelled by the brave actions of this small group, who not only stopped the attackers but have since maintained security in their area.

Based in a settlement located around five minutes from Schem, emergency squad commander Yitzhak Sanderoy described how he and his unit responded immediately to the attack.

Hearing the approach of terrorists from nearby villages, they acted quickly and decisively, killing four terrorists and deterring others with their strong defence.

Since then, no further attacks have occurred in their settlement.

This Israeli defenders emphasised the unity and strength shown by Israelis since October 7.

They note that people from all walks of life, including those who traditionally do not serve in the army, have come together to support the soldiers and the country's defence efforts.

Sanderoy called on Jews and supporters of Israel worldwide to stand in solidarity with Israel.

His message is clear: think positively, act with kindness, but be prepared to defend oneself and one's community. This attitude, he believes, will help the world understand and respect Israel's fight for survival and security.