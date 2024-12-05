How did Notre Dame Cathedral burn? Revisiting the timeline of the 2019 fire

Do you know what caused the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in 2019? I mean, do you really know? I think we haven't been told the whole truth, but with Emmanuel Macron's French government falling on a confidence vote, maybe now we will know more than we did.

And Rebel News is going to Paris this weekend, to do some real on-the-ground journalism. We are going to ask those in Paris and the pilgrims who have come to see the restoration of what was once the world's most visited monument what they think the real story of the near destruction of Notre Dame Cathedral is.

Follow and support our coverage at NotreDameRestored.com

Our mission at Rebel News is to tell the other side of the story. We do that by following the facts wherever they lead. And the facts about the fire that nearly claimed the 800-year-old church which holds some of the most important relics in Christendom just never added up.

The blaze at Notre Dame was devastating. Yet within hours, French authorities confidently declared the fire was an accident — not arson, not terrorism. That conclusion came suspiciously fast.

This determination came as flames were still consuming the cathedral. The Associated Press reported it as fact at 11:15 p.m. that same night. Investigators didn’t even entertain the possibility of arson or terrorism. Shouldn’t they investigate first and then announce conclusions?

The New York Times cited experts who blamed construction workers and welding torches. Glenn Corbett, a fire science professor in New York, stated it outright while watching the fire from across the Atlantic. He just knew. How?

We need some context about the state of Christianity in France.

Another cathedral, Saint-Sulpice, had also been torched weeks earlier. Over 1,000 churches in France are vandalized annually; 14 were burned this year alone. Notre Dame itself was previously targeted by an ISIS plot in 2016.

Are we to believe none of this matters? That this fire was just a freak accident caused by a construction mishap?

Julien Le Bras, a leader with the scaffolding company involved in Notre Dame’s renovations, said none of his workers were on-site when the fire started. He insisted safety protocols were followed.

Meanwhile, other reports mention two fires — one on the rooftop and another in the bell tower. Two fires, starting simultaneously, in one of the most secure, fire-monitored buildings in France? That hardly seems plausible, or an accident.

The oak beams that formed its framework were 800 years old — wood so dense and petrified, it’s almost impossible to ignite.

And yet the fire spread with astonishing speed, engulfing the structure before anyone could intervene.

Then came an even stranger claim: a “computer glitch” caused the fire. A glitch? That’s the explanation?

This isn’t just about Notre Dame.

If the fire were revealed to be terrorism, it could spark national outrage, challenging progressive President and globalist darling Emmanuel Macron’s leadership and exposing failures in immigration and policing. Do you think he’d risk that at the time? I don't. The same way I don't think Trudeau wants to admit the failings of his immigration policies are responsible for the rise in antisemitic hate marches and violence in Canada.

Or would he suppress the truth to maintain control? I think that's as a strong as possibility as any other scenario officially put forward.

Of course, this is speculation — but it’s speculation born of distrust. Even Philippe Villeneuve, the cathedral’s former chief architect, expressed shock at the fire’s rapid spread, despite the building’s advanced safety systems. If he’s stunned, why shouldn’t we be?

If the fire was truly accidental, it’s a tragedy. But if it wasn’t — and if the truth is being covered up — that’s far worse. It feeds the idea that governments and media cannot be trusted, that they serve their agendas — the government's agenda — at the expense of the public. That’s a dangerous place for society to be. And after COVID-19, I think we might be there.

So, what do I think? I don’t know what caused the fire. But I think we must not settle for knowing only as much as we know now. And that's why Alexa Lavoie and I are going to Paris. Do the people of Paris buy the official narrative? or are they skeptics too?

When the answer finally comes, it will come now that Macron may finally be gone from power, because if his policies are no longer in place, they will no longer need protection from the truth.