How is Mark Carney's performance so far? Fan Expo attendees speak out

That mega comic book/sci-fi/anime convention that is Fan Expo was back in Toronto recently. Given the number of attendees who cosplay, Fan Expo truly comes across as Halloween in August.

And so it was we decided to put a political spin on Fan Expo. Which is to say, in the last federal election, Mark Carney “re-imagined” himself (as they say in the comic book business) as a new-age Captain Canuck. He was wrapping himself in the flag and postured himself with “elbows up.” (Um, has anyone told the PM that elbows up is actually a penalty in hockey known as elbowing? But never mind…)

Carney as Captain Canuck was supposed to be our dominion’s saviour against tariff-happy Donald Trump. Carney was supposed to use his superpowers – such as they are – to negotiate a better trade deal with the U.S.A. and make Canada great again (or something like that.)

Say, folks, how’s that working out so far?

Seems like “elbows up” is more like “knees down” as the Maple Leaf seems to have been replaced with the white flag of surrender.

To quote the immortal Fred Willard: “Wha happened?”

We asked various costumed attendees to rate Carney’s performance on a scale of 1-10 after some 100 days in office.

Carney scored as high as an 8, and as low as a negative-10.

But disturbingly, the lion’s share of attendees declined to answer, telling us they “don’t follow politics”. (And yes, these are people old enough to vote..)

Oh, sure they can tell you that the first appearance of Batman was Detective Comics #27. And that the first appearance of Superman was Action Comics #1. And that the most valuable comic published in the 1970s was Incredible Hulk #181 (first appearance of Wolverine don’t you know?)

But as for those who are actually in power – as in for real – well, too many attendees just don’t care…

Sad.

Then again, maybe they just need to get a little older. Or perhaps they need to be further economically devasted by crackpot Liberal policies in order to get more engaged?

After all, as the old saying goes: “Those who do not care about politics are destined to be lorded over by those who do.”