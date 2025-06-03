How will Russia respond to Ukraine's latest drone attack on strategic bombers?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Ukraine's daring drone attack on multiple airbases deep inside Russia and how Putin may respond to the significant escalation.

Drones remotely launched from the backs of trucks reportedly driven by unwitting Russian drivers took off and struck several airbases across the country on Sunday. The Security Service of Ukraine quickly took responsibility for the strikes, later noting that Russia lost at least a dozen war planes in the attack that featured 117 drones.

The airbases that were attacked, including Belaya Airbase in Eastern Siberia and Olenya Airbase in the Russian Arctic, are critical hubs for Russia’s strategic bomber fleet, including Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 aircraft, which have been used to launch cruise missile strikes on Ukraine.

THE @EZRALEVANT SHOW



Ukraine pulls off daring strike on Russian bombers—but what happens next?



GUEST: @TheMenzoid interviews Juno News' Sue Ann Levy on the continued rise of antisemitic attacks in Toronto. https://t.co/J0L4LZiDLE — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 3, 2025

Ezra discussed Putin's potential response to the attacks, dubbed by Ukraine as 'Operation Spiderweb,' noting he doesn't expect the Russian leader to use nuclear force quite yet.

"I don't actually think he'll do anything crazy here like use a nuke, I just don't think he would. But there could come a point where he would, if he genuinely felt Russia was on the verge of some sort of a military collapse, a collapse of its nuclear deterrent," he said.

Russia's Ministry of Defence has attempted to downplay the attack, claiming that the vast majority of the drones were shot down by air defence systems and only a few planes were damaged.

Reports circulating early Tuesday morning also show that Ukraine recently struck the Kerch Bridge with underwater explosives. The bridge is a vital piece of infrastructure linking Crimea and Russia, however the extent of the damage is currently unknown.