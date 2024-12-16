HPV Global Action resumes sex education in New Brunswick schools

Montreal-based sex education charity HPV Global Action has been cleared to resume work in New Brunswick schools.

The former Conservative government had previously barred the organization from delivering presentations in the province after sexually inappropriate materials were shown to ninth graders.

With the green light to return, thanks to the election of the new Liberal government of Premier Susan Holt, HPV Global Action will once again provide its bizarre programming, Thirsty for the Talk, to New Brunswick students.

"No matter who you love or how you identify... no matter the colour of your skin... with a government Holt, you are going to have a government that loves you"



In May, former premier Blaine Higgs said he would ban HPV Global Action from presenting at schools after seeing a presentation slide he called "clearly inappropriate."

Blaine Higgs maintains the sex-ed presentation from HPV Global Action was not vetted and says an investigation is now underway. — CTV Your Morning (@YourMorning) May 29, 2024

The former premier took to X, formerly Twitter to describe what he saw.

A number of concerned parents have shared with me photos and screenshots of clearly inappropriate material that was presented recently in at least four New Brunswick high schools.



To say I am furious would be a gross understatement.



This presentation was not part of the New… pic.twitter.com/UlaACviy87 — Blaine Higgs (@premierbhiggs) May 24, 2024

"To say I am furious would be a gross understatement," he said. "This presentation was not part of the New Brunswick curriculum and the content was not flagged for parents in advance."

"The fact that this was shared shows either improper vetting was done, the group misrepresented the content they would share ... or both," Higgs stated.