HPV Global Action resumes sex education in New Brunswick schools

The organization was previously banned from presenting to students in the province following controversy surrounding sexually inappropriate materials being shared.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   December 16, 2024   |   News

Montreal-based sex education charity HPV Global Action has been cleared to resume work in New Brunswick schools.

The former Conservative government had previously barred the organization from delivering presentations in the province after sexually inappropriate materials were shown to ninth graders. 

With the green light to return, thanks to the election of the new Liberal government of Premier Susan Holt, HPV Global Action will once again provide its bizarre programming, Thirsty for the Talk, to New Brunswick students. 

In May, former premier Blaine Higgs said he would ban HPV Global Action from presenting at schools after seeing a presentation slide he called "clearly inappropriate."

The former premier took to X, formerly Twitter to describe what he saw.

"To say I am furious would be a gross understatement," he said. "This presentation was not part of the New Brunswick curriculum and the content was not flagged for parents in advance."

"The fact that this was shared shows either improper vetting was done, the group misrepresented the content they would share ... or both," Higgs stated.

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

