Huf Gym remains open despite huffing and puffing from Mississauga mayor

That was quite the scene at Huf Gym in Mississauga, Ont. last Friday. A few days prior, co-owners Jonathan and Teresa Heron had decided they had had enough of the lockdowns and opened their little gym on Dundas Street East. Dozens of anti-lockdown supporters showed up to stand in solidarity with the gym. And when a Peel Regional Police sergeant showed up, apprehension turned to appreciation when the cop didn’t ticket the Herons and their supporters, and instead, hugged them. A celebration immediately broke out.

Alas, not everyone was celebrating. The usual suspects in the Media Party huffed and puffed about this supposed super-spreader facility getting off scot-free — all the while turning a blind eye to nearby Costcos and Walmarts that are packed to the gills on a daily basis.

And naturally, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie — who, like everyone else in government and the bureaucracy, has yet to miss a single day’s worth of salary during the pandemic — announced that the city would pursue the heftiest fines possible under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Indeed, under the ludicrously-named Reopening Ontario Act, fines for individuals can reach up to $100,000 and one year in jail, while those in charge of a business can face fines of up to $500,000 and up to one year in jail. Corporations face a maximum penalty of $10 million.

And if the sight of a Peel Regional Police officer hugging the Herons as opposed to fining them seemed too good to be true, that would appear to be the case. The following day, the sergeant who hugged Jonathan, Teresa and their supporters was suspended, and an internal investigation has been commenced. Shame.

In the days to follow, we shall continue to monitor Huf Gym to see if Mayor Crombie gives the Herons the full out Adam Skelly treatment. In the meantime, we are left pondering: what crime was committed here? If a gym wants to open its doors, its clients want to work out and everything is consensual (and there is no evidence of fitness facilities being Wuhan virus hot spots, unlike, say, long term care homes) then what, pray tell, is the problem?

In this matter, we subscribe to that old motto: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Alas, we have a feeling that Mayor Crombie, Premier Ford and a legion of COVID-Karens want this gym “fixed” — as in, put out of business for good… all in the name of public safety, of course.