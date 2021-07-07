Huge police presence as Montreal Canadiens win game four

  • By Alexandra Lavoie
  • July 07, 2021

Remove Ads

Monday, July 5 was the fourth game of the series between the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning — and it could have been the last, had the Habs not pulled out a win in overtime.

Following media warnings of an increased police presence, the crowd was smaller than usual. Suddenly, when the game went into overtime, more fans began to arrive at the Bell Centre. The crowd doubled in size and the police put on their riot helmets. About a minute after the Canadiens fans began to cheer their victory, the police began to fire tear gas into the crowd.

According to the police, someone had lit a fireworks display in the middle of the crowd, which could have ignited. Eventually, the riot squad once again interacted harshly with the gathered hockey fans in order to disperse the crowd and avoid a riot.

Police Sports Montreal
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
fight the fines canada campaign redirect

Fight The Fines

Reporting on and fighting the pandemic fines.

Join | Watch | Fight

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.