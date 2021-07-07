Huge police presence as Montreal Canadiens win game four

Monday, July 5 was the fourth game of the series between the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning — and it could have been the last, had the Habs not pulled out a win in overtime.

Following media warnings of an increased police presence, the crowd was smaller than usual. Suddenly, when the game went into overtime, more fans began to arrive at the Bell Centre. The crowd doubled in size and the police put on their riot helmets. About a minute after the Canadiens fans began to cheer their victory, the police began to fire tear gas into the crowd.

According to the police, someone had lit a fireworks display in the middle of the crowd, which could have ignited. Eventually, the riot squad once again interacted harshly with the gathered hockey fans in order to disperse the crowd and avoid a riot.