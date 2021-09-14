Hundreds of vaccinated and unvaccinated unite to protest B.C. vaccine passport
Protesters united in opposition to British Columbia's restrictive vaccine passport took to the streets in Vancouver.
One week after Vancouver’s largest freedom protest since the beginning of the pandemic, roughly 300 protesters gathered in front of City Hall to voice their concerns about the province’s vaccine passport system, which has since come into effect.
The crowd was an eclectic group, made up of both political activists and regular civilians. People’s Party of Canada candidates in the Lower Mainland were in attendance, as well as Kari Simpson of 300K.ca, Hugs Over Masks, and activists from the New Federal State of China, an anti-Chinese Communist Party lobbyist group formed by Guo Wengui and Steve Bannon.
After speeches from organizers and protesting, the group eventually marched northbound on Cambie Street at 3 p.m. PST, ultimately crossing the Cambie Street Bridge. Rebel News was on the scene to report on the peaceful protest that took place.
