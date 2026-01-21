I confronted Chrystia Freeland on her ethics, and she panicked!

Needless to say, Freeland was absolutely vicious, saying that anyone who would dare question her must be working for Vladimir Putin.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 21, 2026   |   News   |   4 Comments

I’m at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland where I saw Chrystia Freeland, the disgraced former MP and cabinet minister. Actually, I think she saw me first and tried to hide from my sight.

So I decided to ask her some questions.

Now, if I had been in Canada, she would have had me arrested. That’s what she did to our reporter, David Menzies. And of course, she had no compunction about seizing bank accounts from hundreds of her political enemies during the trucker protest.

In fact, that’s something I asked her about, because three judges on the Federal Court of Appeal recently upheld a lower court ruling that Freeland broke the law and violated the constitution by doing those bank seizures.

It will not surprise you to learn she is absolutely unrepentant, even though four judges in a row have called her a lawbreaker.

I also asked her about her accepting a job working for the Ukrainian government, while also working for the Canadian government. Isn’t that an obvious conflict of interest?

Needless to say, she was absolutely vicious, saying that anyone who would dare question her must be working for Vladimir Putin. I’m serious, she said that!

You may know that a week ago, we sent a legal letter to the Ethics and Conflict of Interest Commissioner, demanding that he look into her misconduct. Well, I think we learned a lot more about her ethics today, don’t you think?

Can you imagine a reporter at the CBC ever asking her accountability questions like this? I can’t. Because unlike Rebel News, the CBC (and 99% of other journalists) are on the government dole. It goes to show that the only reporters you can trust are independent reporters.

By the way, if you want to help us continue our legal battle to hold Freeland accountable, please click here or go to www.WEFReports.com. Any gift of $100 or more will get you a special private invitation to our live Zoom “town hall” on Thursday night, where Avi Yemini and I will take your questions from Davos!

Help get Rebel News to Davos for the 2026 World Economic Forum

Latest News

Rebel News doesn’t have corporate sponsors or billionaire backers. Our journalism stays independent for one reason: viewers like you support it.

Right now, we’re on the ground in Davos reporting from the World Economic Forum — where the world’s most powerful people gather and where the mainstream media too often plays nice. We’re crowdfunding the basics: economy-class flights, modest lodging, meals, trains, and on-the-ground reporting costs so Ezra Levant, Avi Yemini, and our crew can put cameras and tough questions where the powerful don’t want them.

Every contribution — large or small — goes directly to WEF Reports 2026 coverage. If you want fearless, independent reporting from Davos, please donate now.

Bonus for $100+ donors: If you chip in $100 or more (or if you gave $100+ to our previous WEF crowdfunding campaign), we’ll invite you to a private live Zoom town hall with Ezra and Avi, streaming from Davos. You’ll get a behind-the-scenes briefing and we’ll answer your questions live.

Town hall time: Thursday, January 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. MT (yes, that’s 1:00 a.m. in Davos — we’ll be up for it).

Please donate today to help keep us in Davos — and bring you reporting you won’t find anywhere else.

Amount
$
DONATE

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 4 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Jerry Purvis
    commented 2026-01-21 15:00:46 -0500 Flag
    I hope Ezra wasn’t roughed up by the same RCMP goon that went after David Menzies.
  • Brian Jansen
    commented 2026-01-21 14:59:37 -0500 Flag
    Disgusting Wretch! She should be in prison. Canada has taken a breath of fresh air now that she is gone. I hope she chokes on those massive pensions.
  • john bedbrook
    commented 2026-01-21 12:32:29 -0500
    Great job Ezra / Freeland is an embarassment glad to be rid of her
  • Cornelis Balvert
    commented 2026-01-21 10:40:19 -0500
    Liberal politicians feel they are entitled to be corrupt. No consequences.