I confronted Chrystia Freeland on her ethics, and she panicked!

I’m at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland where I saw Chrystia Freeland, the disgraced former MP and cabinet minister. Actually, I think she saw me first and tried to hide from my sight.

So I decided to ask her some questions.

Now, if I had been in Canada, she would have had me arrested. That’s what she did to our reporter, David Menzies. And of course, she had no compunction about seizing bank accounts from hundreds of her political enemies during the trucker protest.

In fact, that’s something I asked her about, because three judges on the Federal Court of Appeal recently upheld a lower court ruling that Freeland broke the law and violated the constitution by doing those bank seizures.

It will not surprise you to learn she is absolutely unrepentant, even though four judges in a row have called her a lawbreaker.

I also asked her about her accepting a job working for the Ukrainian government, while also working for the Canadian government. Isn’t that an obvious conflict of interest?

Needless to say, she was absolutely vicious, saying that anyone who would dare question her must be working for Vladimir Putin. I’m serious, she said that!

You may know that a week ago, we sent a legal letter to the Ethics and Conflict of Interest Commissioner, demanding that he look into her misconduct. Well, I think we learned a lot more about her ethics today, don’t you think?

Can you imagine a reporter at the CBC ever asking her accountability questions like this? I can’t. Because unlike Rebel News, the CBC (and 99% of other journalists) are on the government dole. It goes to show that the only reporters you can trust are independent reporters.

