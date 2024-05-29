If student loans are forgiven, who pays for the pointless degrees?

Watch new, full-length episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+

A viral video of graduating students from New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study sharing what they studied has been circulating on social media recently. In the clip, the students say they studied fields like "art as a social mechanism" and "sociology of environmental communication" at the expensive institute.

These are real majors that NYU students are going into debt for. This is not satire. pic.twitter.com/rNXWhTeCrC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 27, 2024

As the Biden administration continues seeking student loan forgiveness, the video has raised discussion about who pays for programs like these, which cost nearly $90,000 USD per year. The answer, of course, is taxpayers.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed college has changed over the years, and how young men are now dropping out of higher learning, instead focusing on trades or starting businesses.

Looking back on how a limited number of his classes dedicated to niche issues like those at Gallatin, Ezra wondered who is taking all of these obscure studies — and more importantly, if student loans are forgiven, who is paying for all of this: