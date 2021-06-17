If this video was on Rebel News' YouTube, we'd be banned

Hollywood liberal icon Jon Stewart was the first in-person guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he declared that it's all but assured that COVID-19 was leaked from a Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The once controversial theory has now gained traction in the mainstream, with more and more discussion about the theory occurring across numerous platforms.

But the theory was once silenced, and if discussed could lead to a channel being demonetized, receiving a strike or even banned from YouTube.

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Ezra Levant explained just that:

This was their [The Late Show's] own channel. So it couldn't be more official, more Hollywood liberal, more fancy pants. If this video were say, on Rebel News three months ago, it would have been used to demonetize us, or suspend us or cancel us. And that's one of the weird things is the absolute liberal icon Jon Stewart — who for a decade was the biggest Democrat shill in Hollywood... But he was on the show two nights ago and holy cow, this is what the kids say redpilled. This is someone who had the scales fall from his eyes.

