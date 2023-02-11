If Twitter is free, then you are the product

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on February 10, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, host Ezra Levant talked about the hearings of the former Twitter executives in congress, which haven’t had any exposure in Canadian mainstream media.

Ezra explained why these hearings are only now happening:

Elon Musk bought Twitter, took it private, spent $44 billion and released some powerful secrets about what Twitter had done under the previous regime. In fact, not only did Elon Musk release this, he invited independent journalists, including many on the left to go to Twitter headquarters, sift through hundreds or thousands of internal memos and publish their results on Twitter. There were several tranches of these ‘Twitter files’ as they've been called, showing political interference, especially in the last presidential election.

Ezra talked about more of these political interferences, including a Pfizer executive shutting down alternative viewpoints on the COVID narrative and Pfizer critics, and the FBI stopping comments and political conversations that weren’t in their interest.

But I've been saying this even before Elon musk bought the company and revealed it, Twitter really is an information operation, a spy network where you are the product. I mean think about it. If you don't have to pay to use Facebook Instagram, Youtube, Google, Twitter. If you don't have to pay, are you what's for sale?

He went on to talk about the terms of service for these social media sites, and how every direct message you send through social media becomes the property of that company.