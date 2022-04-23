Illegal border crossings are skyrocketing with no end in sight

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

Voir plus bas pour l'article et la vidéo en français.

Immigration has always been beneficial to a country in many ways, but only when it's well managed. In Canada, over the past few years, illegal immigration has been increasing and the federal government does not seem to care enough to address the problem.

Between November 2021 and February 2022, according to the Ministry of Health, 7,242 people crossed the border illegally at Roxham Road, the highest rate of illegal entries in the country to date. Of these, it was also reported 60% were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

It's at this dead-end street that can be observed the best example of a double standard. Canadian citizens are not allowed to return or even leave Canada if they are not considered fully immunized.

The increase in immigration not only increases the pressure on our already failing health-care system, but also on housing prices. Right now, in Montreal, housing provided for these migrants has reached maximum capacity — so where will they be housed next?

We know that the federal government pays for hotels for unvaccinated illegal border crossers, and that they have no quarantine option. Is this also the government's solution for all illegal immigrants? To house them in hotels for months at a time, all at taxpayer expense?

L’immigration a toujours été bénéfique pour un pays pour plusieurs aspects, mais seulement lorsque tout est bien encadré. Au Canada, au cours des dernières années, l’immigration illégale ne cesse d’augmenter et le gouvernement fédéral ne semble ne pas s’en préoccuper.

Entre novembre 2021 et février 2022, selon le ministère de la Santé, 7 242 personnes avaient traversé illégalement la frontière au chemin Roxham, ce qui représente jusqu’à ce jour le plus haut taux d’entrées illégales au pays. De ceux-ci, il a aussi été rapporté que 60% n'étaient pas vaccinées contre la COVID-19.

C’est à ce bout de chemin que nous pouvons observer le plus bel exemple d'un double standard. Les citoyens canadiens, pour leur part, n'ont pas le droit de revenir au pays ou même de quitter le Canada s’ils ne sont pas considérés adéquatement immunisés.

L’augmentation de cette immigration vient non seulement augmenter la pression sur notre système de santé déjà à la dérive, mais également sur le prix les logements. En ce moment, à Montréal, les logements accordés pour ces migrants ont atteint le maximum de leur capacité. Donc, où seront-ils loger par la suite?

Nous savons que le gouvernement fédéral paye l’hôtel aux migrants illégaux non-vaccinés, et qu'ils n’ont pas d’option de quarantaine. Est-ce aussi la solution du gouvernement pour tous les migrants? De les loger dans des hôtels pendant des mois, tout aux frais des contribuables?