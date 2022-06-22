Rebel News Banner Ad - Canada Day Store Promo

Illegal migrants robbed by Mexican nationals in United States after crossing into Yuma, Arizona

Rebel News reporters learned that after the thief was caught and the bag was returned to the female migrant, the thief was turned in to the cartel.

  • By Juan Mendoza
  • June 22, 2022
  • News
Rebel News is on the ground at the Yuma Sector of the United States southern border, where hundreds of migrants illegally cross each day.

Reporters arrived on scene outside the Cocopah Native Reservation, where they initially found 25 migrants at the apprehension site. They later saw it expand to hundreds throughout the night.

While interacting with the migrants, reporters learned that some of them were being robbed and/or extorted in the United States side by Mexican officials that cross illegally alongside them.

During the first night, reporters spoke to a woman who had cancer and crossed into the United States to seek medical treatment. She told Rebel News that she was robbed by a man wearing a blue shirt, who stole her bag containing her medical documents. Later throughout the night, a group of Mexican nationals that go to pick up trash at these illegal crossing sites found the thief and retrieved the lady's bag.

The local Mexican cartel also found out about the thief. The Mexican cartel is very intolerant of people extorting or robbing migrants who cross through these sites. Rebel News reporters learned that after the thief was caught and the bag was returned to the female migrant, the thief was turned in to the cartel.

