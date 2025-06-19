Immigration levels ‘still too high,’ gov’t polling shows

Despite reduced immigration, federal polling indicates most Canadians still deem current levels too high.

A November survey followed the federal government’s announcement to reduce permanent residents in 2025 by nearly 100,000—from 485,000 in 2024 to a target of 395,000. It revealed 54% of Canadians believe there are too many immigrants, while 34% think the number is acceptable.

“When informed that Canada plans to admit 395,000 immigrants as permanent residents in 2025, 52 per cent said that it is too many, 37 per cent that this is about the right number and five per cent that this is too few,” it read.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada commissioned and publicly reported the survey to track public sentiment on immigration.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre recently called for "severe limits" on Canada's "out of control" population growth, blaming past immigration policies.

Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted the government "didn't get the balance quite right" in cutting this year's immigration numbers. Previous plans aimed for 500,000 permanent residents by 2025 to address post-COVID labour shortages.

The most recent immigration plan aims to reduce permanent residents to 365,000, and temporary residents to 5% of the population by 2027 (down from 7.1%).

The Department of Immigration is currently setting new targets for 2026/28.

Between January and April this year, 20,000 people were added, resulting in a near-zero growth rate—the lowest since 1946. Canada's population growth only dipped below its average 0.3% rate (2015-2024) in Q3 2020, when border closures caused a decline of 1,232 people.

“The first quarter of 2025 marked the sixth consecutive quarter of slower population growth following announcements by the federal government in 2024 that it would lower the levels of both temporary and permanent immigration,” according to Statistics Canada.

Though Canada admitted about 104,000 immigrants in Q1, the smallest in four years, it had never welcomed more than 86,246 immigrants in the first quarter before the pandemic.

International migration remains the primary driver of population growth, outweighing deaths due to an aging population and declining birth rates, despite efforts to reduce newcomers.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner criticized the Liberals on June 4 for not aligning immigration with housing and healthcare. A 2025 survey showed top immigration concerns were housing (40%), joblessness (25%), and prioritizing Canadians (22%).

Millions are now facing expired or nearly expired visas through 2025. Rempel Garner then bashed the government for lacking a deportation plan, without blaming newcomers.

Prime Minister Mark Carney prioritized affordability during the election amid shifting public sentiments on immigration. He vowed a return to sustainable immigration levels.

Non-permanent residents, primarily study permit holders, decreased by 53,669 in Q1, mostly in Ontario and British Columbia, according to StatsCan. However, asylum claimants rose for the 13th consecutive quarter, hitting a record 470,000 in April, according to StatsCan.

Canada’s temporary resident population decreased to 2.9 million (7.1% of total) by April 1, down from its 7.4% peak on October 1, 2024. Despite a 61,000 person decrease since year-start, over 40% of permanent residents are still former temporary residents.