Immigration Minister Marc Miller scurries away after question on rising antisemitism, Gaza refugees

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie recently questioned Liberal Immigration Minister Marc Miller about the rise of antisemitism in Canada and what the impact of bringing in thousands of refugees from Gaza could have.

Miller was quick to avoid Lavoie, hurriedly walking into the door closest to him as he was preparing for a summit hosted by Canada 2020, which featured so-called "global progressive political leaders and policy experts" gathering in Montreal, Quebec, on Saturday, September 22.

Speaking about the interaction during Monday's livestream, David Menzies said, "Look how they run away when it's not a mainstream media journalist offering a softball question like, 'what kind of shampoo do you use Prime Minister Trudeau?'"

"If Marc Miller is so sure of his horrible policies, then sell them to us, convince us they're good," Menzies added.

WATCH NOW: I confront Trudeau's Immigration Minister for their decision to bring over 1000 refugees from Gaza.



There is a rise of antisemitism in Canada already, we aren't vetting if they are radicalized.



Commenting on Miller's lack of response, Drea Humphrey said, "We've seen it so many times. They say what they say when it's in that confined area and then when you catch them off guard they can't answer the question."

"They're scared of a little female reporter like Alexa asking a question, and a very important question," Humphrey added.

"We've seen that Canada has a history of not vetting people properly. And so now we have people coming from an area where there is going to be some radicalization, so it's a fair question for the people. What is going to be done about that? How is the vetting process going to be?"

Lavoie was also able to question the former prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, during her reporting in Montreal. Like Miller, Ardern didn't answer questions and hurried away into a vehicle.