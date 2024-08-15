Indecent exposure in Brampton rec centre changerooms continues, and staff couldn't care less

E-transfer (Canada):

The Earnscliffe Recreation Centre in Brampton, Ont., is back in the news — and again, it’s for all the wrong reasons.

Astute viewers of Rebel News might recall that this is the very same rec centre where we caught Sneaky Patrick Brown playing hockey with his buddies when all the other rec centres and parks in the city were locked down during COVID-19. Yes, one law for thee, one law for the mayor of Brampton. What a hypocrite and a reprobate.

But recently a handful of mothers got in touch with Rebel News to say there is a disturbing situation going on in the all-gender changeroom at Earnscliffe.

Which is to say, mature men are exposing themselves to their young daughters on a regular basis. This is not supposed to happen, of course. Those getting changed are supposed to use the enclosed cubicles, but certain individuals are doffing their clothes in the common areas as a way to expose their genitals to minors.

It’s equal parts gross and disturbing. Even more disturbing: the mothers say their complaints to rec centre staff and city officials fall on deaf ears.

Indeed, when we went to the Earnscliffe Recreation Centre recently to interview the mothers, staff called security — not on those indecently exposing themselves, but on Rebel News and the concerned mothers!

Please note that we were conducting our interviews outside the rec centre and not bothering patrons nor employees. Nevertheless, we were frog-marched to the public sidewalk via Mayor Brown’s version of the Praetorian Guard.

But get this: after doing the interviews, we discovered that earlier this year an Earnscliffe employee was criminally charged with voyeurism!

City News reports that a 20-year-old man was put in custody in connection with multiple incidents of voyeurism over a two-month period. The employee allegedly followed numerous women into the washroom; one woman reported that he was allegedly filming her. Michael Nicolas stands charged with eight counts of voyeurism.

Rebel News reached out to the City of Brampton, but no comment was forthcoming.

Then again, little wonder why the staff at Earnscliffe have been so hostile to both mothers and members of the media. After all, could there be other staffers also engaged in illicit behaviour at this rec centre, too?