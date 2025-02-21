Independent investigation needed for CBC's anti-Israel bias

Watch new episodes of The Gunn Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

An antisemitic wave has swept across Canada following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack against Israel. Rallies, vandalism and even or shooting or arson attacks against buildings have become all too common.

Canada's state broadcaster, however, is complicit in a pervasive bias against Israel, says Mike Fegelman, executive director of independent media watchdog Honest Reporting Canada. He joined Sheila Gunn Reid to expand on a new campaign he's launched in this week's edition of The Gunn Show.

The media coverage of the conflict in Gaza “does provide fuel to the fire when Canadians are told that Israel is not a people who were on the receiving end of a genocide, but were the actual ones committing it,” Mike explained.

“It's not a surprise that some of the media coverage ends up being a dog whistle to people, that serves them not just an incentive but a rationale for them to specifically target the Jewish people.”

The CBC gives these antisemitic sentiments a “veneer of legitimacy,” he told Sheila. “Our media are really complicit in misleading Canadians.”