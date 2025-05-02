Independent journalist on the early differences between Trudeau and Carney

Chris Dacey tells The Ezra Levant Show about his early encounters with new Prime Minister Mark Carney, and how the Liberal leader differs from his predecessor, Justin Trudeau.

Livestream Clips
  |   May 02, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

A new prime minister has been elected, but have things really changed in Ottawa? After all, Mark Carney served as a top adviser to Justin Trudeau, and much of the former leader's cabinet remains in place — albeit with Carney now officially at the helm.

Independent journalist Chris Dacey covers numerous events in the nation's capital and puts tough questions to elected representatives, and he joined guest host Sheila Gunn Reid on Thursday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss his early encounters with Canada's new prime minister.

One observation Chris noted is that Carney has a larger security detail than Trudeau, telling Sheila how this helps identify when the prime minister is on the move in the nation's capital.

Addressing an incident that saw the prime minister respond to a question with a quip instead of an answer, Chris said it isn't Carney thinking he's above the independent or mainstream media.

“I think he thinks basically everyone is beneath him,” he said. “It wasn't an answer, but he engaged which is very different than my experience with Trudeau.”

Chris wondered if the new Liberal leader is more inclined to “spar” with his critics than his predecessor, describing the early days of Carney's leadership as a “feeling out process.”

As an independent journalist in Ottawa, Chris said being mocked isn't a new experience for him, but that's not going to stop him from asking the questions “a large percentage of Canadians would like answers to.”

