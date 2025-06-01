MLAs allege election fraud at the B.C. Conservatives AGM
Leader John Rustad dismissed the allegations, focusing on other issues.
Three B.C. MLAs ("True Blue trio") allege election fraud by John Rustad and senior staff during the Conservative Party of BC's AGM in March, claiming over 100 South Asian men were bused in and paid $100,000 to vote for a specific slate of directors and a new constitution.
This follows the MLAs' departure from the party due to claims it wasn't conservative enough and was infiltrated by the left, with bullying and infighting. Affidavits support their allegations.
BREAKING BC POLITICS:— Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) May 28, 2025
3 Independent MLAs allege election fraud at the BC Conservatives’ March AGM, suggesting the party rigged the vote.
Statements 👇🏾
I’ve reached out to the BCCP for their side of this story.
More to come at: https://t.co/bexhXcjW2Y pic.twitter.com/hhpBHK6IRY
The Conservative Party's response wasn't a direct denial. Leader John Rustad dismissed the allegations, focusing on other issues.
Despite the controversy, his entire slate was chosen at the AGM. Rebel News covered these events, emphasizing their role in holding conservatives accountable.
Livestream Clips
Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!https://www.rebelnews.com/live