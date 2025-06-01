MLAs allege election fraud at the B.C. Conservatives AGM

Leader John Rustad dismissed the allegations, focusing on other issues.

Three B.C. MLAs ("True Blue trio") allege election fraud by John Rustad and senior staff during the Conservative Party of BC's AGM in March, claiming over 100 South Asian men were bused in and paid $100,000 to vote for a specific slate of directors and a new constitution. 

This follows the MLAs' departure from the party due to claims it wasn't conservative enough and was infiltrated by the left, with bullying and infighting. Affidavits support their allegations. 

The Conservative Party's response wasn't a direct denial. Leader John Rustad dismissed the allegations, focusing on other issues. 

Despite the controversy, his entire slate was chosen at the AGM. Rebel News covered these events, emphasizing their role in holding conservatives accountable.

