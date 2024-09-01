Independent researcher debunks sensationalism surrounding residential schools, claims of 'genocide'

"

This is just an excerpt from The Gunn Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Wednesdays @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on August 28, 2024.

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila was joined by Independent researcher and journalist Michelle Stirling joins the show tonight to discuss her work using archival records to debunk the sensationalism around claims of genocide taking place at former Indian residential schools.

She offered some more nuance to the conversation surrounding the school's effects on Indigenous children, explaining that many of the children taken in by the schools were orphans who would have otherwise been left to their own devices to survive by their communities.

Michelle read an excerpt from a nun's records: "Now, you understand that all these people would rather have given their Children to us [[he nuns] than have them killed or let them die. So that's what they the nuns did is they took in orphans, primarily girls, but not only girls."

"So, people don't realize what incredible effort the gray nuns and the priests put into saving the frail and vulnerable, and that continued right up to the end of the operation of Indian residential schools. In fact, many of the people who are very critical of these schools were themselves saved from being orphans," she said.