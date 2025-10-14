India, Canada reworking diplomatic ties after Nijjar murder accusations

India will readmit a full cohort of Canadian diplomats, two years after expelling most envoys, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand announced Tuesday. Anand, the first Canadian cabinet minister to visit India after two years of strained relations, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other officials Monday.

Anand stated in a video conference from Mumbai that the speed at which Canada's mission in India returns to full strength may determine the relaunch of trade negotiations, emphasizing a "step-by-step, prudent approach."

During her visit, Canada and India signed a co-operation statement on trade and AI. Last fall, both countries expelled senior diplomats after the RCMP accused New Delhi of involvement in violence in Canada, including homicides and extortion.

PM Carney is asked if he believes Indian President Modi was involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and Khalistani activist.

Carney refuses to comment, citing an ongoing legal investigation. pic.twitter.com/tVS50jPj8d — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 6, 2025

Canada paused free-trade talks with India in summer 2023, after Prime Minister Trudeau accused India of involvement in the June 2023 assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C., which New Delhi denied.

Last October, Ottawa expelled six Indian diplomats as "persons of interest" in the case, leading to Indian retaliation.

Canada then withdrew most of its diplomats from India the following month, after New Delhi threatened to revoke diplomatic immunity for 41 diplomats and their 42 dependents.

India's minister of external affairs accused Canada of welcoming criminals within its border and called Canada his "biggest problem" when it comes to Sikh separatism.



The RCMP subsequently accused the Indian government agents of serious criminal activity in Canada, including homicides and extortion, leveraging groups like the Bishnoi Gang. Canada declared the India-based Bishnoi Gang a terrorist organization in late September.

Amid Indian concerns that Canada harbors Sikh separatists, CSIS's 2024 annual report states some Canadians peacefully advocate for Khalistan, but a small group of "Khalistani extremists" use Canada to promote, fund, or plan violence in India.

This concern about militants, CSIS says, drives India's foreign interference in Canada.

Trudeau has strong words for India after it expelled 41 Canadian diplomats:



Trudeau has strong words for India after it expelled 41 Canadian diplomats:

India "is making it unbelievably difficult for life as usual to continue for millions of people in India and in Canada. And they're doing it by contravening a very basic principle of diplomacy."

On Monday, Anand discussed restoring diplomatic staff with India's Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, agreeing to fully re-staff to serve their populations, ensuring resources for visas and travel between countries.

Canada and India's diplomatic ties are slowly improving, following guidance from their prime ministers to take a "calibrated" approach to rebuild relations while respecting each other’s "concerns and sensitivities."

Global Affairs Canada has not yet released the number of Canadian diplomats accredited to India.

Today, I met with @PiyushGoyal to discuss efforts to foster a balanced and forward-looking economic relationship as part of the renewed Canada–India partnership.



Today, I met with @PiyushGoyal to discuss efforts to foster a balanced and forward-looking economic relationship as part of the renewed Canada–India partnership.

Canada remains committed to creating new opportunities for businesses and workers in both our countries.

Anand insists Canada must restore diplomatic presence before considering trade talks with India, which have been inconsistent since 2010. Canada is committed to its citizens' security, and both nations have agreed to private security discussions.

Canada and India are addressing transnational repression, with national security advisers meeting last month. Canada reported an agreement on "non-interference," while India cited agreements on counter-terrorism, combating transnational organized crime, and intelligence sharing.

Anand and Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu also met with Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal for "productive discussions." Sidhu emphasized cooperation in clean tech, agriculture, and critical minerals, while Goyal underscored the need for "mutual respect, trust and balance" in trade.

Modi also commented, noting discussions focused on cooperation in trade, technology, energy, agriculture, and people-to-people exchanges for mutual growth.