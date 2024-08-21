Industry-captured healthcare: two whistleblowers reveal the truth behind America’s sickness epidemic

Brother and sister duo Casey and Calley Means appeared on the Tucker Carlson Show recently to expose the alarming decline of healthcare in North America, despite unprecedented funding. They delved into the toxic food supply, the corrupt pharmaceutical industry, and the regulators who prioritize profits over genuine health and wellness, shedding light on a system that generates lifelong customers, instead of incentivizing cures.

Casey Means, a former Stanford-trained surgeon and co-founder of health technology company Levels, is tackling the global metabolic health crisis with innovative solutions, stepping away from conventional medicine to address root causes. Her brother, Calley Means, a Harvard Business School graduate and co-founder of Truemed, exposes the corruption in the food and pharma industries and advocates for tax-free healthy food. Together, their book Good Energy shines a spotlight on these critical issues and their solutions.

In the shocking expose, Casey gives a baseline overview of the standard American’s health, referring to it as destroyed.

“74% of American adults now are overweight or obese,” she details.

"Close to 50% are overweight or obese. 120 years ago when someone was obese, there were case reports written about it. Literally, there were people in the circus if you were obese. It was so unusual. 77% of young adults are unfit to serve in the military because of these issues. Now let’s talk about diabetes; 50% of American adults have pre-diabetes or Type 2 diabetes, which is a fundamental issue in how our cells function. 30% of teens now have pre-diabetes. This was a condition that no pediatrician would have seen in their lifetime 50 years ago."

But it gets much worse. From skyrocketing fatty liver disease and cancer rates to increases in anti-depressant usage amid steeply rising mental illness, it’s clear that Americans are getting sicker.

Casey and Calley explain that there are several aspects to this, including the fact that medical schools and those employed at them are either funded or captured entirely by the pharmaceutical industry.

“All aspects of modern American society are rigged against the patient to get us addicted to food, allegiant to pharma, and spending 10 hours a day on our phones, addicted,” she says. “Now we are all sick, our bodies are breaking and it’s leading to these very organ-specific symptoms that are related to a very simple root cause.”

And the root is in metabolic health, but because social justice policies have further impacted the ability of doctors and regulators to speak medical truths, Casey and Calley highlight how this had led to the prioritization of drugs over diet and lifestyle changes.

The pair calls for a shift in how all of this is approached moving forward, to stop the incentivizing the perpetuation of chronic disease and the obesity epidemic.

“You can sign an executive order tomorrow, that the FDA should stop being funded by pharma,” says Calley. “75% of the FDAs funding doesn’t come from the taxpayer, it comes from pharma and there’s a revolving door where people go from the FDA to pharma… the FDA grows when pharma’s influence grows. The FDA should be an independent organization, it’s not. Rob the conflicts of interest out of these things.”

Casey recommends getting back to wholesome sourcing of foods from places like farmers' markets and reducing or eliminating processed food like ultra-processed flour, added sugar and seed oils.

“People can make the effort and reprioritize their values to focus on getting nutritious food. We need to be eating organic, unprocessed foods for the vast majority of our calories and we need to get back to having a sense of pride and responsibility in our households to cook food,” she urges.