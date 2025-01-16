'Intellectual lightweight' Trudeau leading Canada into disastrous trade war: Lorne Gunter

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

With just days to go until President-elect Donald Trump assumes office in the United States, Canada is faced with the looming possibility of a trade war with its southern neighbour.

The threat stems from Trump's demand Canada increase border security, an issue that has grown in significance following a number of terror-related arrests.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter joined the show to look at how the Trudeau Liberals have handled the threat on a federal level.

As Canada braces for the impact of tariffs, Lorne said Trudeau just wasn't “a very bright guy.”

“I think he's an intellectual lightweight, I don't think he's very smart,” Lorne told Ezra. “He sounds clever because he's not too bad with words, although the way he delivers a speech now tends to rankle most people, gets under their skin, it's kind of a smarmy, cloying way of speaking.”

Important, complex issues are not Trudeau's strength, “which is unfortunate,” Lorne added.

“But when you're prime minister, you don't have to understand every file. You simply have to bring into your cabinet people who do. But none of his cabinet ministers really understand any of this either,” he said, referring to the potential effects of a trade war with the U.S.