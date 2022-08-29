Interpol BREACHED its own constitution to STOP Avi Yemini
Agency breaks its own law to stop Australian reporters from attending anti-government protest
A stunning leak revealing a plot spearheaded by Interpol to politically profile and stop Rebel News from reporting on a New Zealand protest has breached its own constitutional document.
Article 3 of Interpol's constitution clearly states that:
"It is strictly forbidden for the Organization to undertake any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character".
The statement contradicts Interpol Wellington's own email to Interpol Canberra in which it stated which states “Australian nationals intending to travel to NZ to join protest activity at Parliament scheduled on 23 August 2022. NZ Police would like to stop the two from entering NZ".
Interpol broke the law.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 29, 2022
"It is strictly forbidden for the Organization to undertake any intervention of a political character"—Article 3 of INTERPOL's Constitution.
Meaning, stopping anyone from attending a political protest is "strictly forbidden".
👉 https://t.co/ROXdHA5xPt pic.twitter.com/0bs16Rlzrr
The leaked email shows how Interpol Wellington asked its Canberra counterpart to fish for information which could stop Yemini and fellow reporter Rukshan Fernando from entering the country.
The email alleged that the pair were planning to join the protest 'posing as reporters' and were affiliated with bemused local identity Chantelle Baker who laughed off the allegation by saying 'if being mildly interested and commenting on them coming to New Zealand was being associated with them, then I guess I was'.
The memo was sent just 24 hours after The New Zealand Herald published an unattributed article laced with several false, out-of-context and misleading claims, designed to paint the reporters as 'infamous Australian far-right misinformation superspreaders' and said that the pair were 'known to spread misinformation and falsehoods on social media in Australia'.
These claims were then used in Interpol Wellington's communication with Canberra almost word-for-word.
Sarah, an immigration officer who refused to give her last name while interviewing Yemini, informed Yemini that she came to the decision on her own after reading the story in The New Zealand Herald.
A police spokesperson told NZ publication The BFD, “New Zealand Police will not comment on this matter for operational reasons. It’s important to note that any decision to deny entry into the country is ultimately a matter for Immigration New Zealand.”
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.