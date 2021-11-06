INTERVIEW: Independent journalist ARRESTED by police during Quebec protest
Why is it that independent reporters are being targeted by the police?
During the last frontline workers protest on October 15, several people were arrested — one of them being Jean-François Déry, an independent reporter.
Everything happened when the protest took a different turn. For those who have seen the report in question, Mr. Amalega, a renowned freedom fighter in Quebec, had proposed during his speech to extend the event to the Hôtel-Dieu hospital.
It is then that Mr. Déry immediately rushed to the scene and made it behind the police officers for a better point of view. This unfortunately was not well received by Quebec’s police force, the SPVQ.
They asked him to move back, which he did. Things ended in a pretty intense arrest.
Why is it that independent reporters are being targeted by the police? Freedom of the press is essential in order to maintain a democracy.
