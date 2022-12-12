EXCLUSIVE: President of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition talks about Medically Assisted Suicide

By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Help Not Homicide Being poor, sick, or depressed should not be a death sentence. If you agree, sign this petition. 19,826 signatures

Who wants to die in the worst time of their life? We talk about choices, but is that really the case?

In one of her reports, Sheila Gunn Reid talked about medical assistance in dying, which is not talked about enough. If you have not already seen it, I invite you to do so via HelpNotHomicide.com and if you agree that we must help these people instead of proposing death, sign our petition here.

On March 17, 2021, the Government of Canada made changes to Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) Act, but what are they? This was exposed when City News recounted the story of a man who, as a result of permanent severe back pain and the incessant cost of living, saw no other way out than medical assistance in dying. Is it really about consent or coercion? The man mentioned that he did not want to die, but that the system offered him nothing better to be relieved of physical and monetary difficulties.

The most alarming thing is that on March 17, 2023, the exclusion of mental illness will be eliminated. So, anyone with a mental illness will be able to apply for assistance in dying, isn’t that just terrible?

In this report, Gordon Friesen, president of the euthanasia prevention coalition, explains to us what Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) is and why it can be dangerous.