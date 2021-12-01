Introducing Parag Agrawal, the new CEO of Twitter

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at the new CEO of Twitter's take on free speech and the First Amendment.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“He’s born and raised in India, and as an adult moved to America. India is a democracy of course; part of the British Commonwealth. And it’s an ally. But to be blunt about it — and I’d say the same about someone from France or Germany — it’s not the country of the First Amendment. It’s not the first country that comes to mind when you say the word “freedom” and civil liberties. I say it’s better than most. But free speech isn’t the same as other values. “It’s easy to believe in capitalism; it’s easy to believe in the free market — that’s just about getting money and getting rich. Anyone can believe that. But only some cultures place a very high value on speech — and the right to offensive speech. And in case you’re wondering, in case you are in any doubt, I’m here to tell you that Canada isn’t particularly encouraging on that front either. I’d say we're about where India is, do you disagree?”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

