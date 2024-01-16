Iranian ballistic missiles strike close to U.S. consulate in Iraq
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired ballistic missiles in proximity to the U.S. Consulate in Erbil, Iraq. They alleged their targets acted as facilities for Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency, but Iran refuted the claim.
Late on Monday night, the Islamic Republic of Iran fired ballistic missiles in proximity to the U.S. Consulate in Erbil, Iraq. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the paramilitary arm of the Iranian regime, claimed responsibility for the attacks.
As an internationally recognized terrorist group, the IRGC justified the targeted strikes by claiming they hit the "headquarters of spies" and venues for "anti-Iranian terrorist gatherings" within the region, reported the Daily Wire.
The IRGC alleged their targets acted as facilities for Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency, but later refuted by the regime. The paramilitary group maintains Israel is responsible for "terrorist activities in the region."
According to ABC News, no reports of American casualties have surfaced but several individuals are confirmed dead.
BREAKING : Footage of loud explosions in Erbil #Iraq targeting US consulate and airport. Arabic media reporting 6 explosions using missiles and drones https://t.co/MgObwqXcNY— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 15, 2024
In a statement to the press, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson addressed Iran's recent intensification of tensions in the region.
"We have been in touch with senior Iraqi officials as well as officials in the Kurdistan Region," she said. "Iran is claiming this is in response to the terrorist attacks in Kerman, Iran and Rask, Iran, with a focus on ISIS."
"We will continue to assess the situation, but initial indications are that this was a reckless and imprecise set of strikes," she continued, adding: "The United States supports the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Iraq."
The recent attacks are considered part of Iran's increasingly hawkish foreign policy to employ regional proxies to conduct over 120 assaults against U.S. forces since last October 17. This surge in aggression occurred shortly after Hamas, another internationally recognized terror group, killed over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals in an unprecedented terrorist act in southern Israel.
In addition, Hezbollah, another Iranian-backed group based of Lebanon, have considered entering the war between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, the Houthis in Yemen, also supported by Iran, have carried out numerous assaults against merchant vessels in the international waters of the Red Sea.
