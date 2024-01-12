Iranian-Canadian activist: Why won't Trudeau put IRGC on terror list

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Sign up and start your free trial today!

Lost in Monday's backlash to the police's decision to arrest Rebel News reporter David Menzies as he asked Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland a question was why Freeland was in Richmond Hill, Ontario, in the first place.

She, along with other Liberal cabinet ministers, were attending a memorial service for the victims of Flight PS752, a Ukrainian passenger jet that was shot down shortly after it took off from Tehran, Iran, killing all of the passengers on board, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies was joined by Nasser Pooli for an interview about Flight PS752 and the Liberal government's handling of Iran.

One person who wasn't invited to the memorial was Nasser Pooli, an Iranian-Canadian activist, a frequent critic of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's soft approach to Iran.

Discussing Canada's decision to include 10,000 Iranians linked with Tehran's regime on a sanctions list, Nasser told David: