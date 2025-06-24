Iranian proxies crushed in the Middle East, but remain celebrated in the West

The Iranian regime and its nuclear ambitions have been dealt a crushing blow in recent days, as Israeli forces targeted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other high-ranking officials, along with its missiles and air defences, before U.S. bombers delivered a massive strike on three nuclear sites.

Elsewhere around the Middle East, the Iranian regime has seen its proxies in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria suffer heavy losses.

With the dust now seemingly settled around Iran's contentious nuclear program, President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire had been reached between Israel and Iran.

For now, it appears to be holding. Will it last? Only time will tell.

On Monday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined how the U.S., Israel and their allies in the West have dealt a significant blow to the Iranian regime, while support for Iran's proxies remains high on the streets of Europe and North America.

One incident he focused on involved a vandalism attack against refuelling jets at the United Kingdom's largest air force base. Activists from the Palestinian Action group spray painted the jets after sneaking past the base's shoddy fencing, prompting the government to outlaw the group under anti-terror laws.

After the fact, “the British fifth column” held a support rally, “flouting any plans to criminalize the group as terrorists.”

“Countless sympathizers of Islamic extremism” have come to the U.K. in recent years, Ezra said. “How can police tackle 50,000 [or] 100,000 people on the street?” he wondered.

“It's the same thing in Canada, but so far on a slightly smaller scale.”

Another example was in New York City, where the leading mayoral candidate “is an Islamist sympathizer,” Ezra added. “Unthinkable,” he said, given the terror attack against the World Trade Center was only about 25 years ago.

“Mass immigration will do that to a city; it will replace your vote with someone else's,” said Ezra.

“So, what is the state of the world?” he continued, delivering his assessment of where we now stand on the geopolitical stage:

Iran is knocked down to size. Many top terrorist leaders were decapitated, and a lot of their facilities were blown up. Hezbollah, their terrorist arm in Lebanon, smashed. Syria's dictator was toppled — replaced by another dictator who's awful also, but the military has been degraded. Hamas in Gaza is still hanging on by a thread. They're not done yet, but all of their allies are neutered, aren't they? Except the West. Is the world safer? Well, of course. Is a broader peace deal in the region possible? I think so. I mean, I don't think you can make peace with the ayatollahs in Iran, but I think that now that the threat of Iran is much reduced, you'll see Saudi Arabia join the Abraham Accords. Did Trump do what no other president has done or could do? You bet, obviously, and in doing so, he demolished Barack Obama's legacy, which was financing Iran's nuclear ambitions. What did Russia think of all of this? Well, they think they have their hands full in Ukraine, and maybe they're a little more scared about American weapons. What does China think? Well, they think maybe America has weapons they haven't yet managed to copy, like the B-2 bomber which entered and left Iran without even being noticed. What about Canada, and our streets and our universities? They remain dominated by Iran now, don't they?