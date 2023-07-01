Ironic: Trudeau government spends $61,000 on fancy hotel at NYC anti-poverty summit

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on June 30, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid spoke with Franco Terrazanno of The Canadian Taxpayers Federation about Justin Trudeau’s out-of-control spending on high-flying international trips.

Franco told Sheila about one of Trudeau’s most ironic recent expenditures.

Well, you mentioned out-of-touch, and I don't think I could even come up with a more out-of-touch story than this. The Trudeau government spent $61,000 to stay in a fancy hotel in New York City to attend an anti-poverty summit. To hear that folks, this is how the Trudeau government fights poverty, by staying in a five-star hotel in Manhattan and spending $61,000 on hotel rooms. Not even to mention the cost of the flights or other meals. So here's a question, how many people do you think the government lifted out of poverty by spending $61,000 on a five-star hotel? I don't think very many.

He commented on the additional irony of Trudeau and his team flying private jets to attend lavish climate change summits.