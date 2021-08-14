“Irresponsible of our federal government”: Small businesses to close while Big Box retailers benefit
Costco is one of the big box stores, like Walmart, that has been able to stay open throughout the pandemic.
So I went to the scene to ask shoppers their opinion on the fact that small businesses were kept closed and some have never been able to reopen.
We also discussed what they thought of the 128,000 Quebecers that are still receiving the Canada Recovery Benefit, and the benefit’s extension by Justin Trudeau until October 23 — when some businesses have had to close because of a lack of employees.
Finally, we discussed people’s positions on Quebec’s vaccine passport, which will come into effect on September 1.
