Is Big Tech finally shifting right after years of left-wing censorship?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, author Allum Bokhari discussed Big Tech's shift to the left during Donald Trump's presidency and Elon Musk's impact on free speech.

Bokhari explained that while Big Tech's political leanings used to be relatively equal, 2016 saw a meteoric rise in pro-censorship, left-wing bias.

"Big Tech used to be somewhat balanced between Democrats and Republicans. But there was sort of a counterrevolution between 2016 and 2020 when tech, along with every other major sector of the economy, and society, and institution just became completely radicalized," Bokhari said.

"They bought into the media hype, which painted Donald Trump, who won in 2016, as the second coming of Hitler. And it [big tech] just shifted massively to the left," he added, noting that NGOs and government agencies Big Tech relied on pushed a pro-censorship agenda.

Speaking about Big Tech being taken over by leftists, Levant said, "Over the last generation, you can see how tech became colonized by leftists."

"And that's because the 'tech bros,' the engineers were soon replaced by HR specialists and censors and other more, I would call them more feminine activities."

Levant went on to discuss why he hopes Big Tech might finally be shifting towards the right with Elon Musk leading the charge: "I really think there's movement. For the first time in memory, I think Big Tech is if not leaning to the right, certainly showing its skepticism towards the woke left."