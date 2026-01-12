Bikini deepfakes terrify the government more than rape gangs preying on young girls

Users on X have been experimenting with Grok, xAI's image generator, prompting it to depict public figures in swimsuits. This tame, albeit embarrassing, display still conforms to Grok's safeguards that prevent full nudity, but that hasn’t stopped these creations from igniting a firestorm among the political class.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer began floating the idea of banning X entirely last week, with the power of the state’s broadcasting regulator, Ofcom, at his beck and call. Leader

Leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage alludes to how unsurprising this is, given that Western nations have repeatedly attacked free speech at every opportunity.

'What is happening in 21st-century Britain?!'



Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage says calls to ban X in the UK are 'appalling'.



Secretary Liz Kendall has escalated the rhetoric, announcing plans to criminalize non-consensual intimate images, including AI-generated ones, by week's end.

🚨 BREAKING: Technology Secretary Liz Kendall says creating ”non-consensual intimate images”, including with Grok, will be made illegal this week pic.twitter.com/6vgA4HC3AP — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) January 12, 2026

All of this is being done under the guise of protecting women and girls, despite these same governments overlooking real-world threats they engineered, including migrant-led grooming gangs in the UK that have victimized thousands of young girls, some as young as 12, over decades.

Paralyzed by fears of "racism,” authorities and policy-makers have largely turned a blind eye to these horrific happenings, giving perpetrators slaps on the wrist, lenient sentences… or worse, freedom.

Starmer was allegedly trying to recruit Canada and Australia into the ban in an attempt to send a "powerful message" to Elon Musk.

While Minister Evan Solomon denied any such plans, it’s clear that this effort – coordinated or not – isn’t about protection.

Contrary to media reports, Canada is not considering a ban of X. https://t.co/LtQanuT4xm — Evan Solomon (@EvanLSolomon) January 11, 2026

Other AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini offer similar features, and they have not been subjected to this backlash. Instead, the target is X, the last bastion of uncensored truth — the platform that has been exposing migration chaos, government failures, and unfiltered videos that would otherwise be censored or see accounts demonetized on YouTube.

In response, U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna vows sanctions on Starmer and Britain if the ban proceeds, mirroring the same pushback against Brazil's censorship last year.

If Starmer is successful in banning @X in Britain, I will move forward with legislation that is currently being drafted to sanction not only Starmer, but Britain as a whole. This would mirror actions previously taken by the United States in response to foreign governments… https://t.co/yUQp8sQGy5 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) January 9, 2026

While Elon Musk has already restricted certain Grok features to paid users; it’s clear that if the government truly cared about safeguarding women, it would prosecute the rape gangs, not pixelated pictures.

Banning X is simply more of the same: a political assault by self-proclaimed champions of “democracy” on anything perceived as a threat to their regime.