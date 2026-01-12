Bikini deepfakes terrify the government more than rape gangs preying on young girls

It’s another display of bureaucratic hypocrisy: censoring free speech on platforms like X while ignoring a mass-migration disaster of their own making that is inflicting real, physical harm on women and children.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   January 12, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Users on X have been experimenting with Grok, xAI's image generator, prompting it to depict public figures in swimsuits. This tame, albeit embarrassing, display still conforms to Grok's safeguards that prevent full nudity, but that hasn’t stopped these creations from igniting a firestorm among the political class.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer began floating the idea of banning X entirely last week, with the power of the state’s broadcasting regulator, Ofcom, at his beck and call. Leader

Leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage alludes to how unsurprising this is, given that Western nations have repeatedly attacked free speech at every opportunity.

Secretary Liz Kendall has escalated the rhetoric, announcing plans to criminalize non-consensual intimate images, including AI-generated ones, by week's end.

All of this is being done under the guise of protecting women and girls, despite these same governments overlooking real-world threats they engineered, including migrant-led grooming gangs in the UK that have victimized thousands of young girls, some as young as 12, over decades.

Paralyzed by fears of "racism,” authorities and policy-makers have largely turned a blind eye to these horrific happenings, giving perpetrators slaps on the wrist, lenient sentences… or worse, freedom.

Starmer was allegedly trying to recruit Canada and Australia into the ban in an attempt to send a "powerful message" to Elon Musk.

While Minister Evan Solomon denied any such plans, it’s clear that this effort – coordinated or not – isn’t about protection.

Other AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini offer similar features, and they have not been subjected to this backlash. Instead, the target is X, the last bastion of uncensored truth — the platform that has been exposing migration chaos, government failures, and unfiltered videos that would otherwise be censored or see accounts demonetized on YouTube.

In response, U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna vows sanctions on Starmer and Britain if the ban proceeds, mirroring the same pushback against Brazil's censorship last year.

While Elon Musk has already restricted certain Grok features to paid users; it’s clear that if the government truly cared about safeguarding women, it would prosecute the rape gangs, not pixelated pictures.

Banning X is simply more of the same: a political assault by self-proclaimed champions of “democracy” on anything perceived as a threat to their regime.

The Liberals still say they're committed to bringing in censorship. Bill C-63 would create unprecedented censorship agencies, investigate your online posts, and even impose hate speech restraining orders before words are spoken.

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-01-12 21:32:46 -0500
    During the 1970s, two TV series were produced in Britain that could easily describe that country today: “The Guardians” and “1990” (the latter starring Edward Woodward). In both of them, there’s a totalitarian government in charge and free speech is banned.

    Considering what’s happening in the U. K., it makes one wonder if Starmer, et. al., watched them for ideas.