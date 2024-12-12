Is Christianity under attack in the West? Notre-Dame reopening attendees weigh in

Five years after a suspicious fire badly damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral, the famous Parisian building has been restored — and Rebel News was there to cover its reopening.

Much like we've seen in Canada, France has experienced a number of church burnings too. In 2021, there were 857 anti-Christian acts reported in the country, with the overwhelming majority being attacks on property. In 2023, 27 churches were burned down and there's been 14 so far in 2024.

One arson attack even saw the arrest of a multi recidivist. Notre-Dame itself came under threat from ISIS in 2016, leading to the French authorities to increase their presence around religious sites.

We asked the people who came to see the cathedral's reopening if they thought bigotry against Christianity was forming and spreading across the Western world.

“This is possible,” said one French local, recalling arson attacks against churches. “I think each case is very, very separate and different. But in general, I would say that we do have some issues.”

Another man said Christians need to “wake up, mobilize, take action.” The attacks on churches and other sites were actions of “fools” but that “doesn't call everything into question,” said another.

“Yes, but not because of the church burnings,” one woman said, pointing instead to a movement against Catholics over allegations of abuse in neighbouring Germany.

In the end, it seemed bizarre that many of the people who cared enough about the restoration of a Christian heritage site still couldn't — or wouldn't — acknowledge the reality facing the Christian church as the most persecuted religion in the world. Even if those attacks are close to home.

Would they take the attacks on places of worship more seriously if they were mosques instead of churches?