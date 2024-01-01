Is it becoming socially acceptable to challenge immigration rates?

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on December 29, 2023.

People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier joined Ezra in the studio for a special interview on The Ezra Levant Show discussing the future of conservatism in Canada, including an issue that, according to polling, is quickly becoming at the forefront of the minds of Canadians: mass immigration.

Citing a recent clip of Conservative party leader Pierre Pollievre, Ezra expressed his encouragement at seeing the pitfalls of mass immigration enter into public dialogue, saying:

"I think Pollievre is signalling that he's gonna rein [immigration] in, but he's not giving numbers yet. I think that it's significant that he's willing to talk about it for the first time. You see even the Liberals saying, 'Well, maybe some of these student visas are a little bit out of control.' I see polling in mainstream media that suggests that immigration is too high."

Bernier described the relationship between mass immigration and the exorbitant cost of housing, rejecting the idea that the housing crisis could be solved by increased construction: