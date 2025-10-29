Is New York City about to elect a communist mayor?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Will Chamberlain discussed New York City's looming mayoral election as far-left socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani is currently leading Independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the polls.

Though Mamdani has been accused by some critics of being a staunch Islamist, Ezra explained why he thinks Mamdani simply uses Islam as a tool to further his goals.

"I don't think Zohran Mamdani is a deeply observant Muslim on his own, but I think he sees Islam as a battering ram against America the same way he sees socialism as a battering ram against America," he said.

"I think he'll basically take a coalition of everyone who's against America, and it just happens that he's Muslim," Ezra continued.

Chamberlain, Senior Counsel for The Article III Project, echoed Ezra's statements about Mamdani's ideology and goals.

"I think he's a third-world leftist is the way to understand it, and if he were a third-world leftist who was any different religion, his politics wouldn't really be that different," he said.

"Maybe they'd have less overt sympathy for Hamas, but I don't think that's the driving force of his politics. I think the leftism is the driving force of his politics and you can see that in terms of what is he animated by," Chamberlain continued.

"Even today's statement ... the one this morning where he's talking about 'if the boot on your throat is that of the NYPD, it's been laced up by the IDF.' That fits into the broader third-world leftism that we see all over the world at this point. This sort of anti-police, anti-authority politics that also finds resonance in the 'struggle' or 'resistance' of Hamas," he said.

A recent Manhattan Institute survey shows Mamdani leading the polls with 48 percent support among likely voters. Cuomo is currently in second place with 28 percent support, with Sliwa trailing in third with 19 percent support.

New Yorkers are set to head to the polls to elect their next mayor on November 4, 2025.