Is the West sexualising children?

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Unknown to many parents the educational curriculums in western nations have drastically changed over the last few years and now include graphic resources and which many critics argue are heavily sexualised in nature.

The traditional form of sex education appears to have been discarded and replaced with sexuality education which teaches children more about sexuality and different types of relationships rather than just the birds and the bees.

It’s not just the educational curriculums that have changed in Western societies. Many believe the promotion by corporations of alternative lifestyles and the online glorification of transgenderism has contributed to a rise in gender dysphoria and other issues.

Transgenderism is being learnt about in schools at what critics are calling an inappropriate age, whilst adult drag acts are being tailored to children. A new type of gender affirmative care appears to have become more popular which critics argue encourages children to go down the complex path of gender reassignment surgery which can have potentially stark consequences.

Many consider the school Curriculums which are influenced by organisations like the World Health Organisation (WHO) to be inappropriately sexualised. They also expose children to the idea of transgenderism from a very young age with the roll out of comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) and adult drag acts tailored to children.