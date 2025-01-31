Is Trump’s military trans ban a step too far? Combat veteran weighs in

In his first week in office for his second term, President Donald Trump made it clear that federal DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) initiatives are about to DIE under his administration.

To many, especially conservatives, Trump's executive orders are seen as a long-overdue, common sense course of action. These include removing DEI policies and restoring merit-based opportunity in the federal workforce, defending women and their spaces from radical gender ideology by formally recognizing only two genders, and shielding vulnerable children from being medically transitioned in the name of 'inclusivity'.

But there is one controversial executive order against DEI practices in the military that has some on both sides of the political spectrum believing President Trump has gone too far.

On September 27, Trump signed the Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness Executive Order, which aims to ban people who identify as transgender from serving in the U.S. military. The reasoning behind the order states that their inclusion does not align with the military’s purpose of being “the world’s most lethal and effective fighting force.”

“The Armed Forces have been afflicted with radical gender ideology to appease activists unconcerned with the requirements of military service like physical and mental health, selflessness, and unit cohesion,” a portion of the order explains.

It further outlines that the Department of Defense (DoD) considers many conditions incompatible with military service, including bipolar disorder, eating disorders, and suicidality. The order adds that a member who expresses “a false ‘gender identity’ divergent from an individual’s sex cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service.”

“A man’s assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member… For the sake of our Nation and the patriotic Americans who volunteer to serve it, military service must be reserved for those mentally and physically fit for duty.”

The order has garnered backlash, including a lawsuit filed by six trans-identifying service members and two more who were in the process of enlisting.

In today's report, US combat veteran and journalist Rob Smith joins Rebel News to discuss why he believes the executive order is in the best interest of both the military and the public, highlighting concerns about non-deployability and high medical discharge rates among trans-identifying service members.