Islamist terrorist was urged by brother to surrender during rambling, unhinged phone call

The Islamist gunman who held four people hostage at a Texas synagogue, who was shot and killed by police, was urged by his brother to surrender.

Details of the unhinged terrorist’s last phone call emerged after an audio recording of the conversation was obtained and leaked by the Jewish Chronicle, BBC and Sky News reported.

During the call, the gunman, Malik Faisal Akram, told his family in Blackburn, England, that he believed he had “come to die.” Two men were arrested in Manchester and Birmingham on Thursday, the police told BBC.

The British terrorist can be heard ranting about “f***ing Jews” in his final call, where he told his brother from the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, that his actions were “opening the doors to every youngster in England and f*** with them.”

In a demented rant to aspiring jihadists, Akram said “live your f***ing life, bro, you f***ing coward. We’re coming to f***ing America, f*** them if they want to f*** with us. We’ll give them f***ing war.”

“Why does Afghanistan always have to have a defensive war? Why can’t these sick bastard Taliban enter f***ing enter America and they have a fucking defensive war?” Akram continued.

“Why do we need these motherf***ers to come to our country and do f***ing battle and we can’t come in their country? They come into our countries, rape our women and f*** our kids and we can’t come into their countries and f*** with them. So you know what, I’m setting the precedent today.”

“I’ve asked Allah for this death, Allah is with me. I’m not worried in the slightest,” he ranted.

The call, which lasts approximately 11-and-a-half minutes, according to the Jewish Chronicle, was obtained from a security source.

The outlet published three minutes of the call between Akram and his brother Gulbar, who was speaking from a police station in an attempt to persuade him to surrender.

During the call, Gulbar can be heard telling Akram to surrender, do time in prison, and return to his family. To which Akram replied that he had been “praying to Allah for two years for this,” and that he intended to die.

“I’d rather live one day as a lion, than 100 years as a jackal,” he blustered, almost incoherently, adding, “I’m going to go toe-to-toe with them, and they can shoot me dead.”

“I’m coming home in a body bag,” he said when his brother urged him to change his mind as he prattled on about how he made his dying brother a promise to die a martyr. One of Akram’s younger brothers died three months ago, reportedly from COVID-19.

Akram had a history of extremism prior to taking hostages at the Texas synagogue and was under investigation by intelligence officials in the United Kingdom.

The Guardian reported that British security agency MI5 investigated Akram in 2020, and concluded at the time that the man posed no threat. It is understood that the investigation was “mid-level,” and that it was left as a closed subject of interest with no further information of concern.