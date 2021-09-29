Israeli PM: Iranian nuclear program has hit “watershed moment,” Israel will take action

AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is warning that Israel intends to take imminent action against Iran’s nuclear program.

Speaking on Monday, following a speech at the United Nations, Bennett issued a warning about Iran’s march towards the acquisition of nuclear weapons, which he described as “unacceptable.” Bennett said Israel was not just giving “apocalyptic warnings,” but that it intends to take action in the present against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the leading state sponsor of terrorism.

Iran is approaching the point of having enough enriched nuclear material to build a nuclear bomb, which would place Israel’s security in jeopardy and also endanger the stability of the Middle East.

Bennetts remarks come as Iran fails to live up to key agreements it made with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which would have allowed inspectors to view Iran’s nuclear program, which Iran insists is peaceful and designed to facilitate the country’s growing energy requirements.

As reported by the Daily Wire, Iran failed to honor the agreement it made only two weeks ago. The IAEA stated:

The (IAEA) Director General (Rafael Grossi) stresses that Iran’s decision not to allow agency access to the TESA Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop is contrary to the agreed terms of the joint statement issued on 12 September. …

Iran from 20–22 September permitted IAEA inspectors to service identified agency monitoring and surveillance equipment and to replace storage media at all necessary locations in Iran with the exception of the centrifuge component manufacturing workshop at the TESA Karaj complex.

“The Sept. 12 agreement, reached on the eve of a meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors, meant Western powers chose not to seek a resolution criticising Iran at that meeting since the equipment’s memory cards would be replaced just as they were due to fill up,” Reuters reported. “That workshop was the victim of apparent sabotage in June in which one of four IAEA cameras there was destroyed. Iran has not returned that camera’s ‘data storage medium,’ and the IAEA said in a report this month it had asked Iran to locate it and explain. Under the deal the IAEA was due to replace its cameras.”

Speaking at the United Nations, Bennett said Iran was behind much of the violence and turmoil in the Middle East. He added that Iran, which is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, poses a global problem, and not just a regional one.

Bennett also spoke of Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, also known as “the butcher of Tehran,” for his brutal crackdown on Iranian political dissidents in the 1980s.

“One of the witnesses of this massacre stated in her testimony, that when Raisi would finish a round of murder, he’d throw a party, pocketing the money of those he just executed, and then would sit down to eat cream cakes,” Bennett said. “He celebrated the murder of his own people, by devouring cream cakes. And now this very Raisi is Iran’s new president. This is who we’re dealing with.”

Bennett described the threat that Iran’s nuclear program poses to the region, specifically to Israel, pointing out that Iran has made strides in virtually every key aspect of developing a nuclear weapon.

“Iran’s nuclear weapon program is at a critical point,” he said. “All red lines have been crossed. Inspections — ignored. All wishful-thinking — proven false. Iran is currently violating the IAEAs safeguard agreements — and it’s getting away with it. They harass inspectors and sabotage their investigations — and they’re getting away with it. They enrich Uranium to the level of 60 percent, which is only one step short of weapons-grade material — and they’re getting away with it.”

“Evidence which clearly proves Iran’s intentions for nuclear weapons in secret sites in Turquzabad, Teheran & Marivan — is ignored,” he added. “Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment. And so has our tolerance.”

“Words do not stop centrifuges from spinning,” Bennett said. “There are those in the world who seem to view Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons as an inevitable reality, as a done deal, or they’ve just become tired of hearing about it. Israel doesn’t have that privilege. We cannot tire. We will not tire. Israel will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.”

